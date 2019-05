GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Glendale Police officials say a search is underway for a suspect, in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a box truck.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the incident happened on Monday, in the area of 63rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim, identified as a 12-year-old boy, was riding his skateboard in the area when the box truck, traveling south, struck him. The box truck left the are without stopping to help or call 911.

The victim, according to police officials, suffered life-threatening injuries, and is still receiving medical care. The box truck has been described as being dark in color, with a white rear cardo door sporting a logo resembling the numeral "1" and a graphic that resembles an American flag.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

