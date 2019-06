SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - It's a growing problem across the nation and hitting home right here in the Valley. Homelessness - and with that comes panhandling. One Valley city has come up with a unique way to help curb giving to individuals - and encourage donating to larger organizations.

Darrin Cady says he's been homeless for 20 years after a stint in the army. He lives his life one to two dollars at a time - panhandling in Scottsdale to try and pay insurance for the car he lives in.

"These things here, I don't mind [them] so much, [you] know, little competitions what I think," Cady said. "20s are kind [of] rare these days, but mostly a dollar or two dollars."