GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Glendale Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection with a robbery that took place at a Bank of America location on Tuesday.

In a statement, Glendale Police officials identified the suspect as 26-year-old Lazim Al-Fatlawi, who was arrested without incident on Wednesday.

According to an earlier statement by FBI officials, the suspect walked into the bank, approached a teller, and demanded money. After the suspect received a known amount of money, he fled from the scene and headed east on Thunderbird Road. In its statement, Glendale Police officials claim after the Bank of America incident, Al-Fatlawi tried to rob a Wells Fargo branch on the 6600 block of W. Bell Road, but without success.