GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale Police are investigating a deadly crash near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Crews responded to the intersection for a two-vehicle collision that did turn out to be fatal.

Right now Bethany Home Road is closed between 51st Avenue and 57th Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

No further details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing.