GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Glendale Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

The shooting happened near 67th and Glendale Avenues around 9:45 p.m.

Police say they were called to the area for reports of a shooting and found a man who suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

No further details have been released as the investigation is still underway.

