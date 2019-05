GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Glendale Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a 52-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting in April.

According to a statement released Thursday afternoon, Karriem Seymour was arrested by police in Colorado Springs, Colorado on May 16, and he has since been taken to the 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. The incident happened on April 6, when police were called out at around 5:45 p.m. to the area of 60th and Olive Avenues. At the scene, officers found 31-year-old Damon Frye, who suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators, according to police, later determined that Frye and Seymour were at the courtyard area of the apartment complex and having a barbecue when an argument ensued. Seymour retrieved a weapon during the argument and shot Frye once. Frye later died at the hospital. Meanwhile, Seymour is facing charges of aggravated assault and 1st-degree murder.