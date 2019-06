GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Glendale Police officials said children are among a number of people who were hurt following a two-car accident Monday.

In a statement, Sgt. John Roth with Glendale Police said officers are at the scene of the accident, located on the 5700 block of NW Grand Avenue, which is located southeast of an intersection encompassing Grand, 59th, and Glendale Avenues. The age of the children are not known yet, and the injuries are considered to be life-threatening until further evaluations can be done at the hospital.

As a result of the accident, Sgt. Roth said the southbound lanes of Grand Avenue is closed.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.