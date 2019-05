MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing celebrated its 80th anniversary by giving back in a big way - supplying a homeless shelter with a brand new HVAC system.

Goettl selected Sunshine Acres, a children's homeless shelter in Mesa, to be the recipient of a brand-new HVAC system. Sunshine Acres runs solely on donations and they don't receive government funds to run their 125-acre property.

Sunshine Acres is a non-profit, faith-based community and has housed more than 2,000 homeless children since 1954. Because it's the only group home in the state that doesn't receive government funding, community support like this is contingent on keeping the home running.

"We live and work in this community and it has always been our mission to serve the community that served us," said Ken Goodrich. "I am honored we could help Sunshine Acres with their need and support their mission of making sure all children in Arizona have a safe and comforting place to live. After all, they are our future and we are honored to serve them."

Goettl began the installation of the full-package HVAC system on Wednesday before the hotter temperatures kick in. The installation includes a 5-ton unit and an upgraded control panel with 30 thermostats valued at $25,000. The new system will also help to reduce energy consumption and expenses.