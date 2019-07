SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Golfers from all over the Valley gathered at Topgolf in Scottsdale for the first part of their Topgolf Tour. The winner gets a VIP trip to Las Vegas and will play there for the ultimate prize of $50,000.

103 degrees isn't ideally your typical golfing weather, but the 2019 Topgolf Tour isn't your average golf tournament.

"This is Topgolf's version of a professional tournament, so we have 2 person teams, they come and compete, there are three rounds and the winner wins a trip to Las Vegas and in Vegas, they play for a chance at $50,000," said Jesse Huges, a Director of Instruction at Topgolf.

It's easy to forget about the heat at the Valley's coolest tournament.

Brothers Chris and Brian Bloom have competed for the last two years and are excited to up their game today.

"Great vibe everyone's got a lot of energy coming in here which is great, get the nerves going a little bit first thing in the morning you gotta get a bloody mary or two and it'll set you right down," said Chris Bloom.

Chris says it's a healthy mix of fun and good old fashion competition.

"We're here to have a good time, have fun obviously, but yeah of course it's competitive you now we come out here we want to win, we haven't yet but you know we're here to have a good time too," said Brian Bloom.

The vibe couldn't be further from a stuffy country club.

"It's a very competitive atmosphere with a DJ playing and plenty of drinks and food to go around so it's an awesome atmosphere as far as the competition but also out typical Topgolf atmosphere as well," said Huges.

And if you're not quite ready to play in a tournament that's okay too! Topgolf has a little something for all levels of experience.

"We have lots of entertainment, we have food, drinks, big TVs, music, so it's not just for golfers, it's for everyone to come and enjoy," said Huges.

Topgolf will donate $5 from every player registration fee to Bunkers In Baghdad, a non-profit organization that helps enrich the lives of veterans and their families through the game of golf.