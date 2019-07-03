TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Newly released bodycam video from Tempe Police shows the arrest of 22-year-old Dravon Ames in October of 2018 while admitting to driving under the influence before crashing his car.

The arrest happened seven months before the now-viral video of Phoenix Police officers holding Ames and his family at gunpoint after a shoplifting investigation. In the bodycam video, Ames was tased by police after resisting arrest and admitting to "dabbing", or vaping concentrated marijuana.

On Wednesday night, FOX 10's Justin Lum spoke with Ames, who said despite pleading guilty to DUI, he was not high at the time of the crash, and that this video is another attempt to hurt his case against Phoenix Police.