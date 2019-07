GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police officials said a male suspect is seriously hurt following an attempted armed robbery of a fireworks stand Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to Lisa Berry with Goodyear Police, the man, along with a female suspect, attempted an armed robbery of a fireworks stand when the stand's owner shot the male suspect, who was later taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The female suspect, according to Berry, fled the scene.

