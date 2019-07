GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police officials said an investigation is underway after a non-verbal teen on the autism spectrum was left inside a bus.

According to a statement by Lisa Berry, officers responded to Precious Home Services on the 13000 block of W. Van Buren at around 11:58 a.m. Tuesday. Precious Home Services is described as daycare for disabled children. The teen was taken to the hospital for heat-related issues.

An initial investigation, according to officials, revealed that the bus picked up several students and took them to school Tuesday morning. The bus driver then parked the bus but didn't follow exit procedures that require the checking of each row on the bus for passengers. The child was found after three hours.

No arrests have been made, according to Goodyear Police officials. Meanwhile, officials with Precious Home Services said while the driver's actions were unintentional, she has been fired from her position.