GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Goodyear Police officials have identified a woman who fied the scene of a deadly armed robbery at a fireworks stand.

The incident happened near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to Goodyear Police officials at the time, a man attempted an armed robbery of the fireworks stand when he was shot. The man was later taken to the hospital, where he eventually died.

According to a statement released Tuesday, 25-year-old Staffany Ulyssa Montenegro is a person of interest in the case. She reportedly drove a car from the scene, and later abandoned it in Phoenix. That car has since been recovered.

Anyone with information on Montenegro's whereabouts should call Goodyear Police at (623) 932-1220.