Related Headlines Trump hitting Mexico with 5 percent tariff

PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) -- Arizona Governor Doug Ducey sounded off Thursday night, after President Donald Trump announced he will slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican import, effective June 10.

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning "a major statement" that would be his "biggest" so far on the border.

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied," he wrote, "at which time the Tariffs will be removed."

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Gov. Ducey's statement, issued in three tweets, were made on his verified Twitter account Thursday night. In the tweets, Gov. Ducey said he is opposed to tariffs and deeply values the state's relationship with Mexico, but he also said that he prioritizes national security and a solution to a humanitarian crisis at the border above commerce.

I’ve talked with the White House today. Everyone knows I am opposed to tariffs and deeply value Arizona’s relationship with Mexico. I prioritize national security and a solution to our humanitarian crisis at the border above commerce. 1/3 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2019

We’ve reached out tonight to our friends in Mexico to see where elected leaders, law enforcement and the faith community can work together to alleviate this crisis. (2/3) — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2019

It’s long past time for Congress to act, both on border security as well as USMCA, which was introduced today and will have substantial long-term benefit to all of our economies. (3/3) — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 31, 2019

Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also issued a statement on the tariff plan, via the Chamber's verified Twitter. Hamer said the tariff is a "prescription for a self-induced economic slowdown, and that the announcement is baffling and "terribly damaging", if carried out.

.@GlennHamer's statement on the President's recent announcement of tariffs: pic.twitter.com/08v4S4YRkm — Arizona Chamber (@AZChamber) May 31, 2019

According to the Arizona-Mexico Commission, Mexico is Arizona's largest trading partner, and imports from Mexico amounts to $9 billion in 2018, citing Census data.