PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The controversy between Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Nike continues, after he was spotted wearing a pair of the company's sneakers.

In a photo tweeted out by the Coconino County Democrats, the Republican governor was seen wearing a pair of Nike shoes at a 4th of July event.

"Wow, @dougducey standing on principle wearing his Nikes for the 4th of July," the tweet read.

The controversy between the governor and Nike all stems from his decision to withdraw a million dollars in incentives for Nike to build a factory in Goodyear. The Governor He made that decision after former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick called shoes featuring the Betsy Ross flag offensive, saying it has a connection to a time of slavery.

A spokesperson for Governor Ducey released the following statement.

"Really? Yes the Governor owns Nikes. Stop the presses. But this story was about our flag and our founding. The Governor didn't call for a boycott. He didn't even say the company wasn't welcome to do business in Arizona. He said we should be respecting our flag -- our history and Betsy Ross."