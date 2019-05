PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Some of the best junior golfers are in the Valley competing in the Thunderbird International Junior Golf Tournament. The young athletes say it's an honor to play on Memorial Day.

It's been a Memorial Day tradition for the last two decades as the Valley hosts the world's best junior golfers at Grayhawk Golf Club.

"We have our top five boys and girls players in the world PGA rankings so it's an incredibly strong field," said Nathan Nottott with the American Junior Golf Association.

78 of the nation's best golfers representing 14 countries were on the green competing in a three-round tournament.

These young golfers say they appreciate the opportunity to place a sport loved by America on such a special day.

"I'm very blessed to be able to play this sport and to come out here and just play my game and with freedom," said Alexa Melton, competitor.

"Every Memorial Day has been the day that it's finished, Memorial Day weekend is the 20th anniversary and each year we kind of add something new without ever taking anything away," said Nottott.

One champion, from both the girls and boys division, will take home the title of Thunderbird International Junior Champion, but organizers say the competition is about these talented kids just having some fun.

"Really just focusing on the memories and the friendships that they're creating at the tournament," said Nottott.