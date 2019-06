SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - On Tuesday morning, Great Wolf Lodge announced an earlier opening date and an all-new water slide for its location on the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community.

The highly-anticipated, family-friendly resort is now slated to open on September 27, 2019. This is a few weeks earlier than its original date of Oct. 17.

The new opening date was announced during a sneak peek media tour with Great Wolf's Chief Exective Officer, Murray Hennessy. He also announced a brand-new slide called the "Diamondback Drop." Riders can expect four-person, high-speed raft ride with 360 degree turns.

"Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be the first waterpark in the world to offer this slide, and we think families will absolutely love this thrilling new addition," Murray said.

When it opens, the resort will offer 85,000 square feet of indoor water park space that's heated to 84 degrees year round. Other waterpark options include additional slides, splash areas and an additional outdoor resort-style pool.

The 350-room resort will feature other family-friendly entertainment at the Great Wolf Adventure Park. This area of the resort offers fun activities like a ropes course, bowling, miniature golf and an arcade.

Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is being built near the Loop 101 and Talking Stick Way, on 18 acres of land near the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.

This is Great Wolf's first Arizona location.

Great Wolf is offering a 30 percent discount off standard rates through March 5, 2020 as long as guests reserve their suites by July 1. Guests can book by visiting greatwolf.com or by calling 1-888-960-9653 using the promo code "GRAND."