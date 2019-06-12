< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Greater Phoenix Economic Council rolls out campaign to persuade Californians to move to Phoenix

Posted Jun 12 2019 06:31PM MST
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 06:31PM MST

By Linda Williams, FOX 10 https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412374554" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> An aggressive campaign is being waged by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.</p><p>The campaign goes after Californians, but it's not trying to insult them. The campaign is trying to court them, and get to move to Arizona.</p><p>GPEC has created a website aimed at Californians. They are advertising along California freeways, and they've even launched a Twitter hashtag: #CAStruggles.</p><p>GPEC isn't trolling California with its new campaign, it just reminds them of the struggles of living in a state that, for some, isn't so golden. The goal is to get them to dump California for the Valley of the Sun. The main targets are high tech companies, as well as the so-called knowledge workers.</p><p>"A knowledge worker would be area like engineering, IT, software development. Even those people are having hardship living in California because of spiraling costs, and we want to provide them an alternative from the California market," said Chris Comacho, CEO of GPEC.</p><p>The meme based twitter campaign GPEC launched six weeks ago, #CAStruggles, is one effort. Tourists ponder change in plans following American tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic

By Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted Jun 12 2019 05:50PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now joined the investigation into the mysterious deaths of several American tourists in the Dominican Republic.

So far, families of seven people who recently died at major resorts on the Caribbean island have come forward. Meanwhile, some Valley residents who had plans to vacation there, have cancelled their trips, but many others are still planning to go.

The Dominican Republic is a popular choice because it's the most affordable island, but the dream vacation is now looking more like a nightmare. Travel advisors are busy, keeping up with the latest news from the resorts and talking to clients who are re-thinking travel plans. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tourists ponder change in plans following American tourist deaths in the Dominican Republic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has now joined the investigation into the mysterious deaths of several American tourists in the Dominican Republic.</p><p>So far, families of seven people who recently died at major resorts on the Caribbean island have come forward. Meanwhile, some Valley residents who had plans to vacation there, have cancelled their trips, but many others are still planning to go.</p><p>The Dominican Republic is a popular choice because it's the most affordable island, but the dream vacation is now looking more like a nightmare. Travel advisors are busy, keeping up with the latest news from the resorts and talking to clients who are re-thinking travel plans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/plan-to-take-phoenix-sky-harbor-airport-into-the-future-awaits-faa-approval" title="Plan to take Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport into the future awaits FAA approval" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Plan_to_modernize_Sky_Harbor_approved_by_0_7390947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Plan_to_modernize_Sky_Harbor_approved_by_0_7390947_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Plan_to_modernize_Sky_Harbor_approved_by_0_7390947_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Plan_to_modernize_Sky_Harbor_approved_by_0_7390947_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Plan_to_modernize_Sky_Harbor_approved_by_0_7390947_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's an ambitious undertaking at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, as the Phoenix City Council approved a nearly $6 billion, 20-year plan to take the airport into the future. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plan to take Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport into the future awaits FAA approval</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:27PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's an ambitious undertaking at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, as the Phoenix City Council approved a nearly $6 billion, 20-year plan to take the airport into the future.</p><p>City Council approved of the plan on Tuesday, but now, the Comprehensive Asset Management Plan (CAMP) plan needs to be reviewed by the FAA, so the roadmap can begin. It's A roadmap for meeting future growth, with funding for the plan going towards the building of more gates to provide more availability to airlines. New terminal space will also be constructed, including the renovation of some older spaces in Terminal 4.</p><p>"Some of the terminals today, at certain times of the day, you'll notice they are very crowded," said Deborah Ostreicher, Assistant Airport Director of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. "There are times where there's really nowhere to sit. Nowhere to plug in."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/pilot-in-fiery-plane-crash-pulled-from-wreckage-by-good-samaritans-before-several-explosions" title="Pilot in fiery plane crash pulled from wreckage by good samaritans before several explosions" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pilot_in_plane_crash_rescued_by_good_sam_0_7390814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pilot_in_plane_crash_rescued_by_good_sam_0_7390814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pilot_in_plane_crash_rescued_by_good_sam_0_7390814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pilot_in_plane_crash_rescued_by_good_sam_0_7390814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Pilot_in_plane_crash_rescued_by_good_sam_0_7390814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New details surrounding a small plane crash in North Phoenix Tuesday, along with the pilot who is lucky to be alive, are beginning to emerge Wednesday. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pilot in fiery plane crash pulled from wreckage by good samaritans before several explosions</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:46PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- New details surrounding a small plane crash in North Phoenix Tuesday , along with the pilot who is lucky to be alive, are beginning to emerge Wednesday.</p><p>The pilot, identified as a 50-year-old, is in the Maricopa County Burn Unit with the 2nd and 3rd-degree burns, after he was pulled from the wreckage by several good samaritans, just in nick of time. On Wednesday, a couple of the heroes who helped pull the pilot from the plane spoke about the ordeal.</p><p>The two young men, Michael Maschi and Frankie Leigar, attend motorcycle mechanics school just up the street, and they saw the smoke from the wreckage on Deer Valley Road. What they did next, is nothing short of amazing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-gas-prices-could-fall-below-2-per-gallon-in-cheapest-areas-analyst-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/GettyImages-943813452%20THUMB%20GAS_1560390204129.jpg_7391129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station as reports indicate that the price of gas continues to rise on April 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="943813452_1560390204129-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/man-who-worked-as-sleep-technologist-at-childrens-hospital-arrested-on-child-porn-charges"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="David M. Lavoie, 52, was arrested Wednesday for the alleged possession of child pornography and transfer of child pornography, authorities said. Plan to take Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport into the future awaits FAA approval

By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted Jun 12 2019 05:27PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It's an ambitious undertaking at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, as the Phoenix City Council approved a nearly $6 billion, 20-year plan to take the airport into the future.

City Council approved of the plan on Tuesday, but now, the Comprehensive Asset Management Plan (CAMP) plan needs to be reviewed by the FAA, so the roadmap can begin. It's A roadmap for meeting future growth, with funding for the plan going towards the building of more gates to provide more availability to airlines. New terminal space will also be constructed, including the renovation of some older spaces in Terminal 4.

"Some of the terminals today, at certain times of the day, you'll notice they are very crowded," said Deborah Ostreicher, Assistant Airport Director of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. "There are times where there's really nowhere to sit. Nowhere to plug in." Pilot in fiery plane crash pulled from wreckage by good samaritans before several explosions

By Brian Webb, FOX 10
Posted Jun 12 2019 03:46PM MST
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:12PM MST

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- New details surrounding a small plane crash in North Phoenix Tuesday , along with the pilot who is lucky to be alive, are beginning to emerge Wednesday.

The pilot, identified as a 50-year-old, is in the Maricopa County Burn Unit with the 2nd and 3rd-degree burns, after he was pulled from the wreckage by several good samaritans, just in nick of time. On Wednesday, a couple of the heroes who helped pull the pilot from the plane spoke about the ordeal.

The two young men, Michael Maschi and Frankie Leigar, attend motorcycle mechanics school just up the street, and they saw the smoke from the wreckage on Deer Valley Road. What they did next, is nothing short of amazing. alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Children&#x20;are&#x20;seen&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;tent&#x20;encampment&#x20;recently&#x20;built&#x20;near&#x20;the&#x20;Tornillo&#x20;Port&#x20;of&#x20;Entry&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;to&#x20;house&#x20;immigrant&#x20;children&#x20;separated&#x20;from&#x20;their&#x20;parents&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>US to hold migrant children at former WWII Japanese internment camp in Oklahoma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/man-who-worked-as-sleep-technologist-at-childrens-hospital-arrested-on-child-porn-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/David%20Lavoie%2016x9_1560388563329.jpg_7390778_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="David&#x20;M&#x2e;&#x20;Lavoie&#x2c;&#x20;52&#x2c;&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;Wednesday&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;alleged&#x20;possession&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x20;and&#x20;transfer&#x20;of&#x20;child&#x20;pornography&#x2c;&#x20;authorities&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rhose&#x20;Island&#x20;State&#x20;Police&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man who worked as sleep technologist at children's hospital arrested on child porn charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/greater-phoenix-economic-council-rolls-out-campaign-to-persuade-californians-to-move-to-phoenix" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/12/Greater_Phoenix_Economic_Council_rolls_o_0_7391120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Greater Phoenix Economic Council rolls out campaign to persuade Californians to move to Phoenix</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dominican-tourism-officials-say-fbi-health-specialists-are-looking-into-string-of-us-tourist-deaths" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_dominicanrepublicfile_061219_1560387197160_7390848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_dominicanrepublicfile_061219_1560387197160_7390848_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_dominicanrepublicfile_061219_1560387197160_7390848_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_dominicanrepublicfile_061219_1560387197160_7390848_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_dominicanrepublicfile_061219_1560387197160_7390848_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;March&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;resort&#x20;and&#x20;club&#x20;in&#x20;Punta&#x20;Cana&#x2c;&#x20;Dominican&#x20;Republic&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mike&#x20;Ehrmann&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dominican tourism officials say FBI, health specialists are looking into string of US tourist deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deputy-joseph-solano-shot-in-alhambra-while-getting-food-has-died" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/Deputy-Joseph-Gilbert-Solano-1_1560359928917_7388211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/Deputy-Joseph-Gilbert-Solano-1_1560359928917_7388211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/Deputy-Joseph-Gilbert-Solano-1_1560359928917_7388211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/Deputy-Joseph-Gilbert-Solano-1_1560359928917_7388211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/Deputy-Joseph-Gilbert-Solano-1_1560359928917_7388211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputy Joseph Solano, shot in Alhambra while getting food, has died</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 