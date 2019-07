PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Governor's Office announced on Tuesday the resignation of Greg McKay as Director of the state's Department of Child Safety (DCS).

According to a statement, officials said McCay is set to join a non-profit group called Childhelp as its Chief Operating Officer. McKay will continue to serve as DCS' director until September 1, 2019.

On its website, Childhelp describes itself as an organization that was founded in 1959 by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson. O'Meara and Fedderson still serve as part of the organization's leadership.

In a 2017 interview with FOX 10's Danielle Miller, McCay touted the achievements made at DCS, such as a drop in the case backlog from 17,000 to 860, and the lowering of each DCS worker's caseload to about 20 cases.

"We're getting them [children] in permanent homes quicker, and we're getting them reunified back to their birth families in a better way, a quicker way, and we're not removing as many kids as we used to. We're putting more in-home services to strengthen their family where they are," said McKay at the time.