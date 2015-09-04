< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410674857" class="mod-wrapper Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police data-title="Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police" addthis:title="Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410674857.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410674857");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410674857_410674742_179633"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410674857_410674742_179633";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410674742","video":"570890","title":"Group%20reviewing%20Facebook%20posts%20made%20by%20Phoenix%20Police%20officers%2C%20as%20well%20as%20other%20department%27s%20officers","caption":"FOX%2010%27s%20Matt%20Galka%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FGroup_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F04%2FGroup_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_Phoenix_P_570890_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654229765%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DGKrmQC3WQg-0BUY93m2FXyFvdIM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fgroup-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3NxYpfJ4a-CkKXXisbSSvHZda1gdRwDROa77slU44F7WneefndpdV7kp8"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 09:16PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410674857_410674742_179633",video:"570890",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_P_0_7349737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252010%2527s%2520Matt%2520Galka%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/04/Group_reviewing_Facebook_posts_made_by_Phoenix_P_570890_1800.mp4?Expires=1654229765&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=GKrmQC3WQg-0BUY93m2FXyFvdIM",eventLabel:"Group%20reviewing%20Facebook%20posts%20made%20by%20Phoenix%20Police%20officers%2C%20as%20well%20as%20other%20department%27s%20officers-410674742",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fgroup-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3NxYpfJ4a-CkKXXisbSSvHZda1gdRwDROa77slU44F7WneefndpdV7kp8"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Matt Galka, FOX 10
Posted Jun 03 2019 09:22PM MST
Video Posted Jun 03 2019 09:16PM MST
Updated Jun 03 2019 09:38PM MST data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410674857-383374242"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410674857-383374242" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A new report has uncovered some insensitive and racially charged posts on some police officers' Facebook pages. Their findings: public Facebook posts the project believes erodes public trust in some police officers. An example of the posts in questions include one that congratulated George Zimmerman for "cleaning up the community by getting rid of a thug", a post sympathizing with slavery, a meme alluding to not providing emergency help, a meme showing former First Lady Michelle Obama and John Wayne, with the text under Wayne calling Former President Barack Obama a "gay Muslim", and a meme showing protestors being pepper sprayed at point blank range with the text "just watering my hippies."</p><p>The posts were compiled by the Plain View Project, in an effort to document social media posts from law enforcement around the country. According to officials with the project, all the posts mentioned above came from current Phoenix Police officers.</p><p>"Those statements, which are public Facebook posts, show a bias of violence in American policing that I have found really alarming," said Emily Baker-White with the Plain View Project, in an interview via Facetime. Baker-White said the posts create a problem with public trust.</p><p>"My biggest fear in this project is that someone, when they're in danger, won't pick up the phone and call 911 or won't approach a police officer on the street, because they worry a police officer will not be in their corner because they're in a minority faith or minority religion," said Baker-White.</p><p>People on the streets of Phoenix said they feel it was OK to hold police officers accountable for what they say on social media.</p><p>"I think it's our responsibility to review people of very important jobs," said one person,</p><p>"To work at my job. I get social media checked, things like that, so I don't see why it wouldn't be reviewed for every other job in America," said another person.</p><p>Officials with the Phoenix Police Department responded to the project in a statement, saying they know about it, and they have cleared at least one officer. They are also looking into the other posts from the report.</p><p>On Monday night, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams issued a statement on the posts.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"I became aware of the entire website today which alleges misconduct by current and former Phoenix Police officers. The language and terminology used in the posts are embarrassing and disturbing. They completely contradict how the Phoenix Police Department should speak about the members of our community or others. Nor are these posts in keeping with our mission and values as City of Phoenix employees. I have high expectations for the men and women who work with me. When potential misconduct is brought to my attention, it is immediately addressed. As one person received a transplant, the other struggled to find the perfect match. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Two complete strangers battling kidney disease met by fate. As one person received a transplant, the other struggled to find the perfect match.</p><p>It was right around the same time in 1998 that two complete strangers, Canna Caldwell and Jerald Collens, were diagnosed with kidney disease. Last year was also around the same time they both got their kidneys removed.</p><p>"My kidney function was down to 12%," said Collens.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/drones-helping-firefighters-in-their-battle-against-forest-fires" title="Drones helping firefighters in their battle against forest fires" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 140 firefighters are battling the Maroon Fire near Flagstaff are using drones to help them, and it's the first time ever for the National Forest Service to use the technology in the battle against a blaze. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drones helping firefighters in their battle against forest fires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- More than 140 firefighters are battling the Maroon Fire near Flagstaff are using drones to help them, and it's the first time ever for the National Forest Service to use the technology in the battle against a blaze.</p><p>Lightning sparked the fire east of Flagstaff, filling the air with smoke and burning thousands of acres of brush in the process, but it's also giving firefighters the chance to utilize some new unmanned aircraft system, or drone technology. The National Forest Service has been testing drones over the past two years or so, and for the Maroon Fire, the drone is helping to ignite defensive fires to help keep the main fire contained. The agency hopes the expanded use of the technology can keep firefighters out of harm's way.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Matt Galka reports. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/12-years-after-woman-s-murder-her-estranged-husband-is-on-trial-for-killing-her" title="12 years after woman's murder, her estranged husband is on trial for killing her" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="12 years after an Ahwatukee woman was found dead inside her own home, her husband is on trial for killing her. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 years after woman's murder, her estranged husband is on trial for killing her</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- 12 years after an Ahwatukee woman was found dead inside her own home, her husband is on trial for killing her.</p><p>The suspect, 44-year-old Avtar Grewal, flew to India, where he is originally from, immediately after the murder in 2007. It took four years before he was extradited to the United States. On Monday, attorneys presented their opening statements.</p><p>The defense did not deny that Grewal took the life of his estranged wife, 30-year-old Navneet Kaur, but the defense claims he's not guilty of first-degree murder, as he never planned to kill her. The prosecution, meanwhile, claims Grewal had a motive. One day after his wife told him she wanted a divorce, prosecutors said Grewal flew from Canada to Phoenix to murder her, then tried to get away with it by leaving the country.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woman-asking-for-help-in-her-battle-against-kidney-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_7349747_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Woman_battles_kidney_disease__asks_for_h_0_20190604051403"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman asking for help in her battle against kidney disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police lights blue new-409650-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_20190604032039-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="texts_1559617574749-408795.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/group-reviewing-facebook-posts-made-by-police-officers-including-those-with-phoenix-police" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/09/04/police%20lights%202_1441388535982_161412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Group reviewing Facebook posts made by police officers, including those with Phoenix Police</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/carnival-to-pay-20m-for-cruise-pollution" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/11/GETTY%20carnival%20cruise_1554983722612.png_7093197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carnival to pay $20M for cruise pollution</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/its-above-me-now-man-denies-woman-hotel-room-after-she-calls-him-the-n-word" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/___It___s_above_me_now_____Man_denies_wo_0_7349533_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘It's above me now": Man denies woman hotel room after she calls him the n-word</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/subway-manager-fired-after-denying-black-teen-a-job" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/texts_1559617574749_7349521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Subway manager fired after denying black teen a job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/drones-helping-firefighters-in-their-battle-against-forest-fires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Using_drone_technology_during_wildfire_b_0_7349173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Drones helping firefighters in their battle against forest fires</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 