PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- There was some adult fun at the Phoenix Zoo on Thursday, during an event called "Roars and Pours".

People typically go to happy hour at a bar or restaurant, but how about happy hour at the zoo? Hundreds of people went to Phoenix Zoo to do that, sipping on some brews while watching the animals.

"It's totally something different that you can't get anywhere else," said one person.

It's happy hour with a wild side, and it was also the last "Roars and Pours" event of the season. At the event, those 21 and over enjoy the zoo after hours, with drinks, animals and games, like Chicken Poop Bingo. Along with the bingo, there was a mechanical bull and giant beer pong.

On Thursday night, visitors also had the chance to hop on the safari cruiser, where they learned a little about romance on the wild side.

"It's usually a lot of smiles, a lot of laughs. Yhat's really what we are all about, in a lot of way, just connecting the dots, the community to the zoo, the great outdoors," said Tara Henson with the Phoenix Zoo.