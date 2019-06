PHOENIX (FOX 10) - More troubling news comes out about Hacienda HealthCare. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the company has been running five infant clinics without a state license.

Hacienda has been under scrutiny for the last several months after a patient who was incapacitated gave birth. Staff said they didn't know the woman was pregnant. a nurse is awaiting trial for alleged sexual assault. Just last month, maggots were discovered under another patient bandages.

As for this latest incident, ADHS says Hacienda has been running the unlicensed outpatient clinics for several years. It's licensed two of the five clinics - one in Phoenix and one in Gilbert. The other three clinics are still undergoing the licensing procedure.

The ADHS released the following statement:

"The health and safety of the public is the top priority of ADHS and the department requires licensed facilities to maintain compliance related to patient care and proper handling of medications. Now that the clinics are licensed, ADHS will investigate and take appropriate action about any complaints at the Los Ninos Synagis Clinics."