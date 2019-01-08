< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hacienda HealthCare could lose license after maggots were found near patient's incision class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Hacienda HealthCare could lose license after maggots were found near patient's incision&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-could-lose-license-after-maggots-were-found-near-patient-s-incision" data-title="Hacienda HealthCare could lose license after maggots were found near patient's incision" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-could-lose-license-after-maggots-were-found-near-patient-s-incision" addthis:title="Hacienda HealthCare could lose license after maggots were found near patient's incision"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413223151.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413223151");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure 17 2019 05:51PM By Linda Williams, FOX 10
Posted Jun 17 2019 05:50PM MST
Video Posted Jun 17 2019 05:51PM MST
Updated Jun 17 2019 05:52PM MST src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Hacienda patient found with maggots near stoma</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/department-of-health-services-issues-notice-of-intent-to-revoke-hacienda-license"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>States files notice to revoke Hacienda license</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The Arizona Department of Health Services is moving to revoke the license of the facility, the same facility where an incapacitated woman gave birth after being raped.</p> <p>The Notice of Intent was filed last Friday, as news spread of a patient at the facility who was found with maggots near a stoma incision. Hacienda has 30 days to file an appeal and make its case, or lose its license. FOX 10 has asked Hacienda officials if they plan to file an appeal, and all they would say is they are working with ADHS to determine the best path forward.</p> <p>Meantime, people with loved ones at the facility are finding themselves again in shock and limbo. At Hacienda HealthCare on Monday, it appeared to be business as usual, but after a second horrific incident at the facility in months, the turmoil is obvious.</p> <p>"How could something like this happen? It's negligence," said Angela Gomez, whose 25-year-old son's room is across the hall from the patient found with maggots around a stoma incision. "I came Friday. I flipped my son's mattress, I brought my own cleaners in, cleaned his bed, cleaned his mattresses, stripped his pillowcases, his sheets, and I cleaned his room the way I like things cleaned, but even with that, you still never know."</p> <p>Officials with Hacienda says it immediately took measures to make sure the facility was pest free. According to Gomez, there are about 50 patients left in Hacienda's Intermediate Care Facility. She said several left since the rape incident in December. <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-arrest-made-in-connection-to-sexual-assault-at-hacienda-healthcare" target="_blank"><strong>The alleged rapist, since identified as Nathan Dorceus Sutherland</strong></a>, is a former nurse at the facility. He is awaiting trial.</p> <p>Gomez said things had just started to settle down from that stunning incident. </p> <p>"Just when you think everything is running smooth, you hear of another horrible incident occurring here," said Gomez. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/court-documents-mom-accused-of-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-said-she-should-be-arrested" title="Court documents: Mom accused of leaving baby in hot car said she should be arrested" data-articleId="413181291" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mother_charged_after_leaving_baby_in_hot_0_7411641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mother_charged_after_leaving_baby_in_hot_0_7411641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mother_charged_after_leaving_baby_in_hot_0_7411641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mother_charged_after_leaving_baby_in_hot_0_7411641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Mother_charged_after_leaving_baby_in_hot_0_7411641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Details surrounding a woman accused of leaving her five-month-old baby girl in a hot car while she was shopping are beginning to emerge. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court documents: Mom accused of leaving baby in hot car said she should be arrested</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 02:41PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 05:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Details surrounding a woman accused of leaving her five-month-old baby girl in a hot car while she was shopping are beginning to emerge.</p><p>The five-month-old girl is in stable condition, having been taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital on Sunday to be treated for dehydration and for an elevated temperature. According to Goodyear Police officials, the mother in the incident, identified as Stacey Holly, couldn't explain why she left the child behind, but according to court paperwork, she told them she should be arrested.</p><p>Holly, meanwhile, has made her initial court appearance after being charged with child abuse and endangerment. The incident took place at a Target store near Cotton Lane and Yuma Road. According to court documents, Holly, along with her sister and her six-year-old daughter, got out of the car and went into the store. About 50 minutes later, when returning to the car, they discovered the baby was still inside.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-near-superior-now-has-tripled-in-size" title="Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size" data-articleId="413152693" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Wildfire_near_Superior_has_tripled_in_si_0_7411729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Wildfire_near_Superior_has_tripled_in_si_0_7411729_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Wildfire_near_Superior_has_tripled_in_si_0_7411729_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Wildfire_near_Superior_has_tripled_in_si_0_7411729_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/Wildfire_near_Superior_has_tripled_in_si_0_7411729_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A human-caused wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 04:45PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) - A human-caused wildfire in east-central Arizona near Superior continues to grow and remains uncontained.</p><p>The blaze that's been burning for a week now in the Tonto National Forest has charred about 57 square miles (147 square kilometers) of grass and brush in rugged terrain as of Sunday morning.</p><p>The fire has tripled in size since Friday due to hot and dry conditions.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/buckeye-police-woman-s-dog-found-decapitated-man-arrested-for-animal-cruelty" title="Buckeye Police: Woman's dog found decapitated, man arrested for animal cruelty" data-articleId="413157416" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Jose%20Vega%20Meza_1560801643410.jpg_7409339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Buckeye Police arrested Jose Vega Meza, 21, for animal cruelty after a woman found her dead, headless dog in a box." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Buckeye Police: Woman's dog found decapitated, man arrested for animal cruelty</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 12:59PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 01:09PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Buckeye Police arrested a man for animal cruelty after a woman's dog was found decapitated in a box. </p><p>Police said a woman was moving out of a home off Baseline Rd. when she lost track of her dog. The woman and her friends said they saw Jose Vega Meza, 21, try to load a small box onto the truck without being seen. Meza lived in the house that woman was moving out of. </p><p>The woman told police she confronted Meza about the box, but he just smiled. When she opened the box, she found her dead, mutilated, headless dog inside. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/court-documents-mom-accused-of-leaving-baby-in-hot-car-said-she-should-be-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20Stacey%20Holly_1560790791554.jpg_7408407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Goodyear Police say Stacey Holly, 37, is charged with child abuse-reckless and child endangerment after leaving her 5-month-old baby in a hot car." title="KSAZ Stacey Holly_1560790791554.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Court documents: Mom accused of leaving baby in hot car said she should be arrested</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World" at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="476520840_1560808359571-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-near-superior-now-has-tripled-in-size"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Woodbury wildfire" title="KSAZ woodbury fire 061719_1560799945078.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/norwegian-island-wants-to-become-the-worlds-first-time-free-zone"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sommarøy, translated to "Summer Island," is an island in West Tromsø that will see 24-hour daylight during the summer months. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/54-jimmy-buffett-fans-from-us-fell-ill-during-group-trip-to-dominican-republic-travel-agent-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/JIMMY%20THUMB_1560808359571.jpg_7410448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Musician&#x20;Jimmy&#x20;Buffett&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;after&#x20;party&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;premiere&#x20;of&#x20;Universal&#x20;Pictures&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Jurassic&#x20;World&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;at&#x20;Hollywood&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Highland&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kevin&#x20;Winter&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>54 Jimmy Buffett fans from US fell ill during group trip to Dominican Republic, travel agent says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/pentagon-us-to-send-an-additional-1-000-troops-to-mideast-in-response-to-hostile-behavior-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/15/pentagon%20aerial%20getty_1560624891940.jpg_7402301_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Pentagon&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon: US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Mideast in response to 'hostile behavior'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-near-superior-now-has-tripled-in-size" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodbury&#x20;wildfire" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woodbury wildfire near Superior has tripled in size</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/norwegian-island-wants-to-become-the-worlds-first-time-free-zone" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/17/norway_1560808693270_7410811_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sommar&#x26;oslash&#x3b;y&#x2c;&#x20;translated&#x20;to&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Summer&#x20;Island&#x2c;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;is&#x20;an&#x20;island&#x20;in&#x20;West&#x20;Troms&#x26;oslash&#x3b;&#x20;that&#x20;will&#x20;see&#x20;24-hour&#x20;daylight&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;summer&#x20;months&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;J&#x26;oslash&#x3b;ran&#x20;Mikkelsen&#x2f;provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Norwegian island wants to become the world's first time-free zone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/topeka-police-officials-sorry-for-father-s-day-tweet-that-sparked-controversy" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Topeka Police officials sorry for Father's Day tweet that sparked controversy</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 