PHOENIX (AP) -- Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year that it will lose Medicaid funding.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. It says in a letter that Hacienda corrected some practices but remains out of compliance in other areas.

Hacienda has 60 days to appeal.

Hacienda said Thursday it will work to ensure patient care is not interrupted.

The Arizona Department of Health Services last week announced it will revoke the facility's license.

A nurse was arrested in January after his DNA was linked to the baby.

In another case, several maggots were discovered beneath a Hacienda patient's gauge bandage.

On Thursday afternoon, FOX 10 received a statement from a spokesperson for Hacienda regarding the decision by CMS to terminate funding to the facility.

"The leadership team at Hacienda HealthCare continues to work with state and federal oversight agencies to determine the best path forward for our ICF residents and their families, our staff members and our organization. We intend to follow the guidelines to the letter, including the appeal process, which will allow the ICF to continue to operate while all parties work out a solution.

We remain intensely focused on the well-being and safety of every person we care for - in the ICF and all our facilities - and on making sure our residents and their loved ones face no interruption of services and no disruption to their quality of life. In everything we do, our primary concern remains on delivering quality, compassionate care for every Hacienda resident who relies on us."

READ MORE: Hacienda Healthcare Investigation