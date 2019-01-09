< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-01-09

<article>
<section id="story413831947" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413831947" data-article-version="1.0">Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding</h1>
</header> addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-facility-to-lose-medicaid-funding" data-title="Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-facility-to-lose-medicaid-funding" addthis:title="Hacienda HealthCare facility to lose Medicaid funding"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413831947.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413831947");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413831947-382767581"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413831947-382767581" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:21PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:10PM MST</span></p> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-could-lose-license-after-maggots-were-found-near-patient-s-incision"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>More controversy for Hacienda HealthCare</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/department-of-health-services-issues-notice-of-intent-to-revoke-hacienda-license"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>States files notice to revoke Hacienda license</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-investigation-family-of-incapacitated-woman-who-was-raped-blames-the-state"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Incapacitated woman's family blames Arizona</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP) --</strong> Federal officials have told the long-term care facility where <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/investigation-underway-after-woman-in-vegetative-state-gives-birth-at-valley-facility"><strong>an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth last year</strong></a> that it will lose Medicaid funding.</p><p>The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services told Hacienda Healthcare this week its participation in the program will end July 3. It says in a letter that Hacienda corrected some practices but remains out of compliance in other areas.</p><p>Hacienda has 60 days to appeal.</p><p>Hacienda said Thursday it will work to ensure patient care is not interrupted.</p><p>The Arizona Department of Health Services last week <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/department-of-health-services-issues-notice-of-intent-to-revoke-hacienda-license"><strong>announced it will revoke the facility's license</strong></a>.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-arrest-made-in-connection-to-sexual-assault-at-hacienda-healthcare"><strong>A nurse was arrested in January</strong></a> after his DNA was linked to the baby.</p><p>In another case, <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-patient-found-with-maggots-near-stoma"><strong>several maggots were discovered</strong></a> beneath a Hacienda patient's gauge bandage.</p><p>On Thursday afternoon, FOX 10 received a statement from a spokesperson for Hacienda regarding the decision by CMS to terminate funding to the facility.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>"The leadership team at Hacienda HealthCare continues to work with state and federal oversight agencies to determine the best path forward for our <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="ICF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">ICF</span> residents and their families, our staff members and our organization. We intend to follow the guidelines to the letter, including the appeal process, which will allow the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="ICF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">ICF</span> to continue to operate while all parties work out a solution.</em></p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>We remain intensely focused on the well-being and safety of every person we care for - in the <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="ICF" data-wsc-lang="en_US">ICF</span> and all our facilities - and on making sure our residents and their loved ones face no interruption of services and no disruption to their quality of life. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodbury wildfire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gila County issues evacuation alert for Roosevelt, Roosevelt Lake area residents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:27PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 01:59PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ROOSEVELT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Gila County have issued an evacuation alert for people living in the Roosevelt and Roosevelt Lake area, as a result of the Woodbury Fire.</p><p>A notice was posted by officials on the unverified Facebook page of the Gila County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/regulators-ok-summer-arizona-power-shut-off-ban" title="Regulators OK summer Arizona power shut-off ban" data-articleId="413800337" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="State regulators have enacted emergency rules barring most Arizona electric utilities from disconnecting power to customers who are late on their bills from June 1 through Oct 15." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Regulators OK summer Arizona power shut-off ban</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:15AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 02:07PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10/AP) - State regulators have enacted emergency rules barring most Arizona electric utilities from disconnecting power to customers who are late on their bills from June 1 through Oct 15.</p><p>Thursday's action by Arizona Corporation Commission comes less than a week after it became known that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died after her power was disconnected last September. The emergency rules take effect immediately and last six months while regulators develop final rules on shutoffs in hot weather.</p><p>Arizona Public Service disconnected Stephanie Pullman's power because she only paid $125 of her $176 bill. The state's largest utility suspended disconnections last Thursday and Tucson Electric Power followed on Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/chandler-teen-one-of-the-youngest-piano-tuners-in-the-country" title="Chandler teen one of the youngest piano tuners in the country" data-articleId="413791228" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chandler_teen_one_of_the_youngest_piano__0_7424830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chandler_teen_one_of_the_youngest_piano__0_7424830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chandler_teen_one_of_the_youngest_piano__0_7424830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chandler_teen_one_of_the_youngest_piano__0_7424830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Chandler_teen_one_of_the_youngest_piano__0_7424830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The key to a piano being able to put out beautiful music is by keeping it in tune. There aren't a ton of piano tuners out there, and today we introduce you to a teen who may be one of the youngest certified piano tuners in the country." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chandler teen one of the youngest piano tuners in the country</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:17AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:27AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHANDLER, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The key to a piano being able to put out beautiful music is by keeping it in tune. There aren't a ton of piano tuners out there, and today we introduce you to a teen who may be one of the youngest certified piano tuners in the country.</p><p>VIDEO: FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports with more information.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 3D X-ray of a teen's shattered jaw is shown alongside a photo of a chunk of his gums and teeth that went missing after a vape pen exploded in his mouth. (Photo credit: New England Journal of Medicine)" title="foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/apple-recall-older-15-inch-macbook-pro-model-recalled-over-risk-of-battery-catching-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A row of MacBooks on display at an Apple store in London, England, October 13, 2016. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)" title="Close Crop Apple Recall Banner_1561059231315.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Apple recall: Older 15-inch MacBook Pro model recalled over risk of battery catching fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/more-than-400-students-have-to-retake-act-after-high-school-loses-tests"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An empty classroom is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)" title="2017509_1561056472181-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>More than 400 students have to retake ACT after high school loses tests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/regulators-ok-summer-arizona-power-shut-off-ban"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_20190620190656"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Regulators OK summer Arizona power shut-off ban</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/17/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20061719_1560799945078.jpg_7409443_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Woodbury&#x20;wildfire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Gila County issues evacuation alert for Roosevelt, Roosevelt Lake area residents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;3D&#x20;X-ray&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;teen&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;shattered&#x20;jaw&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;chunk&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;gums&#x20;and&#x20;teeth&#x20;that&#x20;went&#x20;missing&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;vape&#x20;pen&#x20;exploded&#x20;in&#x20;his&#x20;mouth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Journal&#x20;of&#x20;Medicine&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/apple-recall-older-15-inch-macbook-pro-model-recalled-over-risk-of-battery-catching-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Close%20Crop%20Apple%20Recall%20Banner_1561059231315.jpg_7425704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;row&#x20;of&#x20;MacBooks&#x20;on&#x20;display&#x20;at&#x20;an&#x20;Apple&#x20;store&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;October&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Leon&#x20;Neal&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Apple recall: Older 15-inch MacBook Pro model recalled over risk of battery catching fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/more-than-400-students-have-to-retake-act-after-high-school-loses-tests" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/GETTY%20Classroom_1561056472181.jpg_7424892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;empty&#x20;classroom&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ian&#x20;Waldie&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>More than 400 students have to retake ACT after high school loses tests</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/regulators-ok-summer-arizona-power-shut-off-ban" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Regulators_OK_summer_Arizona_power_shut__0_7425671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 