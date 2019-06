PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Friday that a 28-year-old patient was found with maggots near his stoma incision.

According to a statement by Hacienda, the male patient was found to have several maggots collected beneath a gauze bandage near the stoma. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, surgical stomas are artificial openings created by a surgeon by a surgeon for therapeutic reasons.

"Hacienda immediately had the patient transported to a local hospital for treatment," read a portion of the statement. In addition, pest control workers have been through Hacienda's two facilities in the past 48 hours, and every Hacienda resident with a surgical incision has been given a thorough physical, and there are no findings of any issues.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said they have received notification from Hacienda on the incident, and their surveyors are at Hacienda, conducting an investigation.

Since the start of 2019, Hacienda HealthCare has been at the center of a rape investigation that went on to garner global attention. In January, it was reported that a 20-year-old woman who was incapacitated gave birth to a child. That woman was later identified by officials with the San Carlos Apache tribe as a member of their tribe, and the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland, was arrested in late January.

