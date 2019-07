PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Singer Beyonce got the star treatment in one of the Grand Canyon's most beautiful locations.

According to reports by TMZ, she had Havasu Falls closed for a few hours. The superstar flew in by helicopter, shot for a new music video for five hours, and then left. According to the TMZ, the Havasupai tribe only approves 300 passes a day to campers, but made an exception for Beyonce.

It is unclear what the video is for, but the singer has announced she is working on an album to go with the release of The Lion King.