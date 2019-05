PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Court documents show that Charles Tack, the Executive Director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, has been arrested and accused of driving while drunk and wrong-way driving.

According to the documents, the incident that led to Tack's arrest happened at around 8:00 p.m. on May 20, when two cars were involved in a crash near milepost 56 of State Route 202. Tack, 31, was heading west on State Route 202 when he crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes of the 202. After crossing two more lanes, Tack entered the eastbound shoulder, still traveling west, and later hit a barrier wall. Tack then continued to drive west, and eventually hit a car that was being driven by a female driver, in what was described as an "opposite direction sideswipe collision".

The female driver, according to court documents, took Tack's keys, thinking he may flee the scene. When officers arrived at the scene, Tack said he had been drinking, and officers were able to smell alcohol in his breath. He also had slurred speech, bloodshot watery eyes, and would lose his balance. A breath test later indicated that Tack had a blood alcohol content of 0.156.

Tack was later booked into the 4th Avenue Jail, but a judge has ordered that he be released without bail, subject to pretrial supervision, and is ordered not to possess or drink any alcohol as part of his release.

Kathy Senseman, President of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, has issued a statement on Tack's arrest.

“In speaking with Charles, it is clear that he understands the extreme seriousness of this situation and that his alleged behavior, even as a one-time mistake, is absolutely unacceptable from someone in a position of leadership.

The State Board for Charter Schools will closely monitor Charles’ case as it works its way through the legal system. We will determine at the appropriate time whether we need to take punitive action. In the interim, we have taken the step of making sure that Charles does not drive a state vehicle either at work or off work.”