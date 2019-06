PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix and Yuma remain under an excessive heating warning set to run into Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Tucson is outside the warning area but also expected to remain hot.

The warning issued by the National Weather Service for metro Phoenix is scheduled to remain in effect until 8 p.m. with afternoon temperatures reaching up to 113 degrees (45 Celsius).

Forecasters warn that overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.

They advise residents to stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings and to drink more water than usual.