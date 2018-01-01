< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419585823" data-article-version="1.0">High Pollution Advisory in effect for Phoenix metro</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:17AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> Phoenix metro"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419585823.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419585823");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419585823-303566539"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419585823-303566539" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/01/air%20quality_1514815737457.jpg_4755051_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:17AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419585823" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10)</strong> — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix area Monday and Tuesday. </p> <p>AZDEQ issued the advisory due to blowing dust and lingering haze and smoke in the region as well as the potential for more dust this evening.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is issuing a SAME DAY <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HighPollutionAdvisory?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HighPollutionAdvisory</a> for PM10 (Dust) & PM2.5 (Smoke) in the Phoenix area for TODAY, Monday, July 22, 2019. Learn More: <a href="https://t.co/qbEaDmz1ur">https://t.co/qbEaDmz1ur</a> Hourly forecast: <a href="https://t.co/gzhQ1QBnr5">https://t.co/gzhQ1QBnr5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AZAirAware?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AZAirAware</a> <a href="https://t.co/ErzLCOfZ3I">pic.twitter.com/ErzLCOfZ3I</a></p> — AZDEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) <a href="https://twitter.com/ArizonaDEQ/status/1153362696592658437?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2019</a></blockquote> <p> The advisory will carry into Tuesday. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Phoenix_Zoo_begins_Christmas_lights_inst_0_7539372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Phoenix_Zoo_begins_Christmas_lights_inst_0_7539372_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Phoenix_Zoo_begins_Christmas_lights_inst_0_7539372_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Phoenix_Zoo_begins_Christmas_lights_inst_0_7539372_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Phoenix_Zoo_begins_Christmas_lights_inst_0_7539372_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Phoenix Zoo begins Christmas lights installation" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews begin Christmas lights installation at Phoenix Zoo</h4> By <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 11:42AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:20PM MST</span></p>
<p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Crews have begun installing Christmas lights for the annual Zoo Lights display at the Phoenix Zoo. </p><p>"We start every year in July to get everything up because we have millions of lights, hundreds of armatures, and we've got to hit the ground running," said Justin Davis with the Phoenix Zoo. </p><p>It takes nearly four months to install millions of lights on every tree at the Phoenix Zoo .</p> title="PD: 25 arrested for child sex crimes in multi-agency, undercover operation" data-articleId="419550311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%2025%20arrested%20for%20child%20sex%20crimes_1563808157680.jpg_7538800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%2025%20arrested%20for%20child%20sex%20crimes_1563808157680.jpg_7538800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%2025%20arrested%20for%20child%20sex%20crimes_1563808157680.jpg_7538800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%2025%20arrested%20for%20child%20sex%20crimes_1563808157680.jpg_7538800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%2025%20arrested%20for%20child%20sex%20crimes_1563808157680.jpg_7538800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>PD: 25 arrested for child sex crimes in multi-agency, undercover operation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:43AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 08:22AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 21 2019 12:47PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 12:18PM MST</span></p>
<p>FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) — Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.</p><p>The Coconino National Forest says the fire was reported just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday by fire lookouts and calls from the public. </p><p>The fire has burned 1,000 acres as of Monday morning. Wildland firefighters are responding with ground crews and air support to contain the fire.</p> (FOX 10) — Fire crews are still trying to get a handle on the Museum Fire that is burning north of Flagstaff.</p><p>The Coconino National Forest says the fire was reported just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday by fire lookouts and calls from the public. </p><p>The fire has burned 1,000 acres as of Monday morning. Wildland firefighters are responding with ground crews and air support to contain the fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/crews-begin-christmas-lights-installation-at-phoenix-zoo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ phoenix zoo installs christmas lights_1563823172187.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Crews begin Christmas lights installation at Phoenix Zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-tweets-mueller-shouldnt-get-another-bite-at-the-apple-ahead-of-special-counsels-testimony"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump unleashed two tweets against former special counsel Robert Mueller early Monday ahead of Mueller’s anticipated testimony before Congress on Wednesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Alex Wong/Getty Images)" title="TRUMP AND MUELLER THUMB_1563818009781.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump tweets Mueller shouldn't get ‘another bite at the apple' ahead of special counsel's testimony</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tom-hanks-embodies-mister-rogers-in-a-beautiful-day-in-the-neighborhood-trailer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Tom%20Hanks_1563818770159.png_7539172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tom Hanks portrays the beloved children's TV host and educator Fred Rogers in the new film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” (Photo by Sony Pictures)" title="Tom Hanks_1563818770159.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tom Hanks embodies Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' trailer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/harley-davidson-s-livewire-bike-targeting-younger-riders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/still-2019-07-22-13h11m12s138_1563815584919_7539088_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-07-22-13h11m12s138_1563815584919-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harley-Davidson's Livewire bike targeting younger riders</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/crews-begin-christmas-lights-installation-at-phoenix-zoo" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/KSAZ%20phoenix%20zoo%20installs%20christmas%20lights_1563823172187.jpg_7539375_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Crews begin Christmas lights installation at Phoenix Zoo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/krispy-kreme-ice-cream" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/kk%20ice%20cream_1563822731321.jpg_7539256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/kk%20ice%20cream_1563822731321.jpg_7539256_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/kk%20ice%20cream_1563822731321.jpg_7539256_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/kk%20ice%20cream_1563822731321.jpg_7539256_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/kk%20ice%20cream_1563822731321.jpg_7539256_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x20;Krispy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Kreme" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Krispy Kreme looks to ice cream for future of its doughnut shops</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/south-florida-deputy-killed-in-crash-had-lights-siren-activated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/nimtz_1563821223709_7539247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/nimtz_1563821223709_7539247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/nimtz_1563821223709_7539247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/nimtz_1563821223709_7539247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/22/nimtz_1563821223709_7539247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;BCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>South Florida deputy killed in crash had lights, siren activated</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/chelsea-clinton-birth-of-3rd-child" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/07/28/cc_1469757998534_1776097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/07/28/cc_1469757998534_1776097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/07/28/cc_1469757998534_1776097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/07/28/cc_1469757998534_1776097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2016/07/28/cc_1469757998534_1776097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chelsea&#x20;Clinton&#x20;introduces&#x20;her&#x20;mother&#x2c;&#x20;Hillary&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Democratic&#x20;National&#x20;Convention&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chelsea Clinton and husband welcome 3rd child</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-tweets-mueller-shouldnt-get-another-bite-at-the-apple-ahead-of-special-counsels-testimony" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/TRUMP%20AND%20MUELLER%20THUMB_1563818009781.jpg_7539311_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;unleashed&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;two&#x20;tweets&#x20;against&#x20;former&#x20;special&#x20;counsel&#x20;Robert&#x20;Mueller&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;early&#x20;Monday&#x20;ahead&#x20;of&#x20;Mueller&#x26;rsquo&#x3b;s&#x20;anticipated&#x20;testimony&#x20;before&#x20;Congress&#x20;on&#x20;Wednesday&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump tweets Mueller shouldn't get ‘another bite at the apple' ahead of special counsel's testimony</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> 