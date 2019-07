PHOENIX (FOX 10) — The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix area Monday and Tuesday.

AZDEQ issued the advisory due to blowing dust and lingering haze and smoke in the region as well as the potential for more dust this evening.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is issuing a SAME DAY #HighPollutionAdvisory for PM10 (Dust) & PM2.5 (Smoke) in the Phoenix area for TODAY, Monday, July 22, 2019. Learn More: https://t.co/qbEaDmz1ur Hourly forecast: https://t.co/gzhQ1QBnr5 #AZAirAware pic.twitter.com/ErzLCOfZ3I — AZDEQ (@ArizonaDEQ) July 22, 2019

The advisory will carry into Tuesday. Limit outdoor activity especially for sensitive groups.