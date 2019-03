GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - State Farm Stadium will open its doors once again tomorrow for the Maricopa County Home and Landscape Show.

"We get to meet a lot of different people, which helps us grow our business but also helps interact with a need for when they need to go back to their house in another location," James Adair said. "So it's a win-win for the show for bringing all of these people together."

The semi-annual show features building, remodeling, interior design and landscaping. More than 100 vendors from the Valley and all over the world take part.

"Creating the family values, the memories that you want to create for your home. Homes are a big investment and your yard is," Adair said. "I know during the summertime it's hot down here, but we want to take that and if it take[sic] the edge off, if you want to sit down at night and enjoy a cocktail or just hangout with some friends. That's what we try to create."

Landscape experts will also be on hand to answer questions, including what stands up best to the Valley heat.

"The heat isn't an issue for a lot of the plants," John Pavlik said. "There are some where it is and that's where our nursery professionals come in handy to ask those questions before you spend the money and plant these things -- make sure there in the right areas and they look right for your landscape."