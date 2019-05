PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- If you're in the market to buy a house, listen up.

A new trend is changing the way homes are bought and sold, and it's something you might not have ever thought about when looking at that potential dream home. Security cameras could be changing the way deals are made.

"I had told him as I was coming in I had a broken foot, but I needed to keep my shoes on, I have a lift in my shoe so I can walk. so I apologize for leaving them on in someone else's home," said Anne White.

White's broken foot, however, was more than just a mobility issue when she was house shopping in Queen Creek. She just didn't know it at the time.

"We zipped through the house, we made it through the first floor and we're halfway up the stairs when my realtor received a phone call from the other realtor of the sellers, asking him why my shoes were not taken off at the front door," said White.

It turns out the seller's realtor saw White on the home's security camera. White was given a heads up by her own realtor beforehand.

"I wasn't familiar that people kept cameras in their homes during the selling process, so it was kind of a surprise," said White. "So it was funny he had just made me aware, and they called me soon after."

It's a growing trend in the home selling process, with WiFi security cameras and nanny cams becoming more affordable and popular. It's estimated that more than 10 million homes have some type of camera and microphone, and the number is growing

For home buyers, walking into a house that could be your dream house is an experience in itself, but some realtors are saying that if a seller is watching you, it could change that experience. Homesmart lifestyles realtor Patrice Pimintel said the rise in camera monitoring has kind of changed the game when it comes to showing a home.

"Now, you have to tell your buyers you can't say anything, don't show excitement, keep your poker face on, you don't want to know what all of your ideas are, your excitement, because it's going to kill the deal," said Pimintel.

For recent home buyer Misty Eisenhart, the idea of being watched was a little unsettling.

"Usually, you would talk about the home with your realtor, but when I was told we could be being videotaped, you kind of stop all conversation, and you look around, and you talk about it after, and it was kind of an odd thing," said Eisenhart.

But for Myra Ruperto, her home security system gave her added peace of mind, as people viewed the property she was trying to sell. She was alerted every time someone was in the house.

"I think the buyers know there's cameras, they talk away from the cameras, but it was nice to hear positive feedback about the home," said Ruperto.

Legally, it's murky, not because of the recording, but because the home seller should be letting everyone know there are cameras, and a realtor should relay that information to the buyer. There is nothing prohibiting a security camera in a person's home.

"I mean, 10 years ago, if you think about it, people weren't just sitting there getting 'selfie'," said Pimintel. "I think people are more and more used to it, but it's becoming more and more of an issue, especially for buyers and sellers spying on them, basically."

So, if you're in the market, when in doubt, just ask about the cameras. Your realtor or the home seller should be able to tell you if the house has them.