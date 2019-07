PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- DPS officials announced overnight that an AMBER Alert issued on Tuesday for two children who were taken from a residence in Pinal County has been canceled, as the two children have been found in Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say they located the vehicle just after 1:00 a.m. CST Wednesday traveling eastbound in Bienville Parish. Officers took Jerry Kirkley and Melissa Gladden into custody, and the children were recovered safely.