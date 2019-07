PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Humane Society said Thursday that a hound dog is being treated at its trauma hospital after it was stabbed by its owner.

According to a statement released by Bretta Nelson Thursday afternoon, a technician with the group was sent to the area of 35th and Southern Avenues on Tuesday, where Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene of a hound dog that was found with multiple stab wounds. According to the technician, the three-year-old Redbone Hound's neck and chest were "soaked in blood".

The dog, according to AHS officials, was taken to an overnight clinic that helped stabilize him before he was taken to AHS' trauma hospital on July 10. Chest and abdominal x-rays show the dog had three lacerations that measured 1.5 cm (~0.59 inch) deep, and one of the lacerations is suspected to have torn the dog's trachea, but that injury should heal on its own over time.

The dog, according to AHS officials, is in protective custody until July 19. The prognosis for the dog's recovery is noted to be fair.