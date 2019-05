PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Rock 'n' roll fans rolled up their sleeves on Wednesday to make our community a better place. On Wednesday, heavy metal group Metallic held its second annual day of service across the county and fans showed up by the dozens to play their part.

It's like a volunteer event/rock 'n' roll party. We've seen the softer side of other rock groups asking for food donations, that kind of thing. But Metallica is taking it a step further - asking fans for a day of serve. And when rock stars like Metallica put out the call, the fans answer.

Several volunteers signed up for the event - they're coming in waves. The first shift consisted of about 100 people and another 100 are expected at the second shift, beginning at 7 p.m. Mostly, they're sorting through, packing up, and hanging out thousands of pounds of food for needy people in our community at the United Food Bank. Officials at the event say this will help X people in our area put food on the table.

And Phoenix isn't the only city holding this event. 50 food banks across the country are hosting similar events as part of Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation, in an effort to create more sustainable communities and encourage volunteerism.

Sadly, band members are only here in spirit - not in person. But the fans say it still helps them feel closer to the group they love.

"I grew up with them," said Raymond Smith. "It's the first cassette I bought."

"First of all, I really love Metallica," said Sabrina Drews. "And I think it's really important to give back to the community. It's one of those things I've always loved doing anyway."

The event was not short on volunteers, as many of them pre-registered. But the food bank says it's open to the public - and of course the more Metallica fans, the more fun it will be. All for a good cause.