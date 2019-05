Police say a man is dead and his wife is injured following a shooting in south Phoenix. Police say a man is dead and his wife is injured following a shooting in south Phoenix.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police say a man is dead and his wife is injured following a shooting in south Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson with Phoenix police, 53-year-old Kenneth Hendricks and his 43-year-old wife were both found shot in the driveway of a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road on May 20 at 10:22 p.m.

Both Kenneth and his wife were taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries. The woman's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the two victims were involved in an argument with two suspects when they were shot.

The first suspect is described as a black man between 30 and 35-years-old who was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 35-years-old who was also wearing dark clothing.

If you have any information, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.