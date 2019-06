PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The westbound I-10 is reopen after it was shut down for a fire along the freeway. ADOT closed the westbound lanes for a short time because of a brush fire. The fire broke out near McDowell Road and 119th Avenue.

We were told flames were racing toward a riverbed before crews stopped them from spreading. A second brush fire, a much smaller one, broke out near 107th Ave and the MC85 this evening.