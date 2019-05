PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As investigators continue to comb through debris at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Phoenix to look for clues about what sparked a devastating fire , church staff are combing the debris for any items they can salvage.

Phoenix Fire, Police, and ATF agents are sifting through evidence, and it appears two possible causes stand out. One is arson, and police are looking into whether the fire was related to two other burglaries in the same area that happened around the same time the fire started to burn.

The other possibility that stands out is the possibility that this could have been an accident.