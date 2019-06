Family fun in the sun -- Marissa Cornova brought her two kids and their friend for a morning of swimming, but safety is foremost in this mom's mind. Family fun in the sun -- Marissa Cornova brought her two kids and their friend for a morning of swimming, but safety is foremost in this mom's mind.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Family fun in the sun -- Marissa Cornova brought her two kids and their friend for a morning of swimming, but safety is foremost in this mom's mind.

"We always have our floaties because even though my daughter can swim now, I just never want there to be a moment where her safety can be in question," she said.

That's what the Itty Bitty Beach Party is all about. Cigna and the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department's aquatic section have teamed up for 27 years for the event.

"You can't count the number of saves, but you can, you do know that you make an impact when you're able to teach parents and kids what it means to be safe around the water," said Becky Hulett, a spokesperson with the City of Phoenix.

"If they come to the pool, they come to have fun, but they also learn not to run around the pool deck," said Emily Myrvold, a spokesperson with Cigna. "They also understand they shouldn't be in the water without a friend or specifically an adult friend that can monitor their activity in the water, so they are safe."

There are also giveaways for the kids, CPR and swim lessons.

"They learn things like, 'may I get in the water,' and things to help ease that practice of knowing pool safety rules," Cornova said.

And for this mom, constant reminders to watch her kids around water.

Cigna Summer 2019 Itty Bitty Beach Party

www.phoenix.gov/parks/pools