TUCSON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — A jaguar in a Tucson zoo has been euthanized.

The Reid Park Zoo says the 23-year-old jaguar named Simone suffered from kidney disease and pancreas issues, which are both common to cats her size and age.

The zoo says Simone was the oldest jaguar there. She lived almost all of her life at Reid Park arriving at just 7-months-old.

Simone's sister also lived at the zoo until she died in 2017.

