PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A NHL legend returned to the ice to pay it forward. Jeremy Roenick's Hockey School is in full swing.

Whoever came up with the expression "never meet your heroes because they're sure to disappoint you" obviously wasn't talking about NHL hall of famer Jeremy Roenick,

Roenick lives, sleeps, and breathes ice hockey, but most of all, he's consumed with igniting that passion in others and that couldn't be more obvious than on day 1 of hockey school at the Ice Den.

"Number one I want them to fall in love with the game, that's number one, you're never going to become a better hockey player if you don't enjoy what you're doing if you don't love being out here," said Jeremy Roenick, former NHL player.

Undeniably one of the most fan-friendly stars of the NHL, Roenick lives up to his approachable reputation on and off the ice, many times running drills next to the players himself.

"The look on their face after they've gone through the drills successfully that's a sense of accomplishment and you can see it in their face like hey I want to do this again," says Roenick.

Also dropping by Roenick's hockey school are some of his NHL player friends like Arizona Coyote's Clayton Keller.

"It's awesome to be out here, not too long ago I was doing the same thing in the summers going to a bunch of hockey camps doing small area games and working on little skills like that so it's awesome to help out these kids and I enjoy it as well," said Clayton Keller, player for the Arizona Coyotes.

All in all, Jeremy says he wants these players to have fun because life is too short, adding that his best piece of advice is to never stop believing in yourself.

"Don't be afraid to dream, don't be afraid to dream big, don't be afraid to have high expectations, you know I've had people say to shoot for the moon because even if you miss you'll be among the stars," said Roenick.