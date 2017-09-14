< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Motel 6: Employees won't call ICE on guests</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/washington-state-officials-accuse-motel-6-of-handing-over-guest-information-to-feds"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/01/03/Motel%206%20Exterior%20_OP_GETTY_CP__1515014239593.jpg_4766080_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>WA State official: Motel 6 gave info to feds</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (AP)</strong> - A revised settlement for Motel 6 guests who say the national chain invaded their privacy by giving their information to immigration authorities is returning to court for a judge's review.</p> <p>A federal judge is to decide Friday on the proposal increasing to $10 million the total amount available for claims. Any remainder will go to non-profit migrant advocacy groups outlined in the settlement. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:54AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JULY 19</p><p>JULY 18</p><p>Swimply - www.swimply.com</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/avondale-fire-service-repair-man-found-dead-at-home-s-attic-death-possibly-heat-related" title="Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead in home's attic; death possibly heat-related" data-articleId="419041805" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Avondale_police_investigate_possible_hea_0_7534328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Avondale_police_investigate_possible_hea_0_7534328_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Avondale_police_investigate_possible_hea_0_7534328_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Avondale_police_investigate_possible_hea_0_7534328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Avondale_police_investigate_possible_hea_0_7534328_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Valley may no longer be under an excessive heat warning, but that doesn't make our hot summer temperatures any less dangerous -- and a death in Avondale may be heat-related. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Avondale Fire: Service repair man found dead in home's attic; death possibly heat-related</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span>, <span class="author">Carmen Blackwell, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:36PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:49AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>AVONDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Avondale Fire Department said Thursday there are indications that the death of a service repair man at a home in the West Valley city is heat-related.</p><p>According to officials, the repairman was found in the attic of the home near Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene. The home's residents of the home knew he was in the attic, and tried calling him, but received no answer and called the fire department.</p><p>AVFD says they have not ruled out other medical conditions that may have contributed to the man's death. Avondale Police will investigate the incident.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/crews-pull-car-from-canal-in-mesa" title="Crews pull car from canal in Mesa" data-articleId="419078148" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Car_plunges_into_canal_in_Mesa_0_7534323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Car_plunges_into_canal_in_Mesa_0_7534323_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Car_plunges_into_canal_in_Mesa_0_7534323_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Car_plunges_into_canal_in_Mesa_0_7534323_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Car_plunges_into_canal_in_Mesa_0_7534323_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews are on the scene near Loop 202 and Val Vista." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Crews pull car from canal in Mesa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:39AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:42AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Crews are at the scene near Loop 202 and Val Vista after a car plunged into a canal.</p><p>It's unclear if anyone was inside the vehicle.</p><p>This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 