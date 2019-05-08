< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. article
section id="story405806194" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
header class="mod-header story-header">
h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405806194" data-article-version="1.0">Juror who voted to send man convicted in killing of police officer to life in prison speaks out</h1>
</header> prison speaks out&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/juror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks" data-title="Juror who voted to send man convicted in killing of police officer to life in prison speaks out" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/juror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks" addthis:title="Juror who voted to send man convicted in killing of police officer to life in prison speaks out"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405806194");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_405806194_405806639_100209"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_405806194_405806639_100209";this.videosJson='[{"id":"405806639","video":"562030","title":"Juror%20who%20voted%20for%20life%20sentence%20for%20man%20convicted%20of%20killing%20Gilbert%20Police%20lieutenant%20speaks","caption":"A%20member%20of%20the%20jury%20in%20the%20sentencing%20phase%20of%20a%20man%20who%20was%20convicted%20in%20the%20killing%20of%20Gilbert%20Police%20lieutenant%20nine%20years%20ago%20is%20speaking%20out%20about%20her%20decision%20to%20vote%20for%20the%20man%20to%20be%20sentenced%20to%20life%20in%20prison.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Nicole%20Garcia%20report","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FJuror_who_voted_for_life_sentence_for_ma_0_7238197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F08%2FJuror_who_voted_for_life_sentence_for_man_convic_562030_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1651979284%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DH38LDPhN9C8DbWGvaUYguKQ9yV8","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fjuror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks"}},"createDate":"May 08 2019 08:08PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_405806194_405806639_100209",video:"562030",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Juror_who_voted_for_life_sentence_for_ma_0_7238197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520member%2520of%2520the%2520jury%2520in%2520the%2520sentencing%2520phase%2520of%2520a%2520man%2520who%2520was%2520convicted%2520in%2520the%2520killing%2520of%2520Gilbert%2520Police%2520lieutenant%2520nine%2520years%2520ago%2520is%2520speaking%2520out%2520about%2520her%2520decision%2520to%2520vote%2520for%2520the%2520man%2520to%2520be%2520sentenced%2520to%2520life%2520in%2520prison.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Nicole%2520Garcia%2520report",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/08/Juror_who_voted_for_life_sentence_for_man_convic_562030_1800.mp4?Expires=1651979284&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=H38LDPhN9C8DbWGvaUYguKQ9yV8",eventLabel:"Juror%20who%20voted%20for%20life%20sentence%20for%20man%20convicted%20of%20killing%20Gilbert%20Police%20lieutenant%20speaks-405806639",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fjuror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Nicole Garcia, FOX 10
Posted May 08 2019 08:07PM MST
Video Posted May 08 2019 08:08PM MST
Updated May 08 2019 08:10PM MST <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405806194-405806144" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405806194" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines405806194' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/jury-foreman-in-murder-trial-wanted-death-penalty-for-gilbert-police-lieutenant-s-killer"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/4F72C7C3A3784616AE9DA963423015F9_1557371275428_7238279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Jury foreman in murder trial speaks</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-of-murder-in-2010-killing-of-police-lieutenant-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/31/KSAZ%20shuhandler%20redondo%20013119_1548966924145.jpg_6703181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man convicted of murder of police lieutenant</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-convicted-in-2010-killing-of-police-lieutenant-sentenced-to-life-in-prison"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A member of the jury in the sentencing phase of a man who was convicted in the killing of Gilbert Police lieutenant nine years ago is speaking out about her decision to vote for the man to be sentenced to life in prison.

The woman said a life sentence was the right choice, even as the jury foreman said most of the jury wanted to sentence Christopher Redondo to death.

The jury had spent five months on this capital punishment trial. death.</p><p>The jury had spent five months on this capital punishment trial. The foreman, Jessica Neisler, said at one point, at least seven out of the 12 jurors would have voted to sentence Redondo to the death penalty, but one juror adamantly disagreed.</p><p>"There was one particular who she just told us I'm not going to change my vote. This is where I stand so if we're hung, we're hung," said Neisler. "She wasn't gonna cave, so we had to all convince ourselves what would be fair for the family."</p><p>The juror who Neisler said "wasn't gonna cave" is Myla Fairchild. Fairchild said since doctors declared Redondo severely mentally ill, he should be shown some mercy.</p><p>"He had not any opportunities to take care of the mental illness. He was poor, severely abused, and this is not an excuse for his behavior. Just for me, it just was a mitigating circumstance I can't ignore, and it's just the law. It was just having to follow the law, and it was very difficult to do," said Fairchild.</p><p>Jurors are given specific instructions on how to deliberate, and one of those instructions is that a juror cannot change their vote for another juror. However, even Fairchild cannot say justice was served in this case.</p><p>"There is no possible way for justice to ever be served on any crime," said Fairchild. "Justice would be Lt. Shuhandler comes back to life, he's with his family, none of this ever happened."</p><p>Fairchild was asked if she believed the punishment given to Redondo fit the crime.</p><p>"I can't answer that," said Fairchild. "I don't have any answer for that."</p><p>Neisler said she cried when she signed off on the life sentence for Redondo.</p><p>"Because he deserved the death penalty, because he got away with murder," said Neisler. "He was already serving a life sentence for another murder, and this one, he just got away with it."</p><p>"We were definitely a little bit disappointed, because it would've been nice to see him get the justice he deserves," said Lt. Shuhandler's daughter, Meredith. "After nine years, we just want it to be done. We're OK with it."</p><p>If the penalty phase had ended with a hung jury, it would have been declared a mistrial. This information was supplied by law enforcement and describes recent arrests and charges. All defendants are presumed innocent.</p><p>This month's cases:</p><p>A 69-year-old woman from North Carolina was arrested at Disney World because officials say she had CBD oil in her purse. Read more .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/jury-foreman-in-murder-trial-wanted-death-penalty-for-gilbert-police-lieutenant-s-killer" title="Jury foreman in murder trial wanted death penalty for Gilbert Police lieutenant's killer" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Jury_foreman_in_murder_trial_speaks_foll_0_7237806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Jury_foreman_in_murder_trial_speaks_foll_0_7237806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Jury_foreman_in_murder_trial_speaks_foll_0_7237806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Jury_foreman_in_murder_trial_speaks_foll_0_7237806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Jury_foreman_in_murder_trial_speaks_foll_0_7237806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nearly a decade after Gilbert Police Lieutenant Eric Shuhandler was murdered, his killer, Christopher Redondo, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday. The trial's jury foreman said, however, that wasn't the verdict she wanted. FOX 10's Nicole Garci" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jury foreman in murder trial wanted death penalty for Gilbert Police lieutenant's killer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 08:08PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Nearly a decade after Gilbert Police Lieutenant Eric Shuhandler was murdered, his killer, Christopher Redondo, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.</p><p>The trial's jury foreman said, however, that wasn't the verdict she wanted, as she believes Redondo should have been sentenced to death.</p><p>The jury had spent five months on this capital punishment trial, and when it came to deciding if Redondo should die for shooting and killing Shuhandler in cold blood, the jury foreman said it really didn't come down to life or death. Rather, she said, she voted for what she thought was best for Shuhandler's surviving family.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/valley-sees-cooler-temperatures-three-digit-temperatures-kept-at-bay" title="Valley sees cooler temperatures; three-digit temperatures kept at bay" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valley_sees_cooler_temperatures__three_d_0_7237358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valley_sees_cooler_temperatures__three_d_0_7237358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valley_sees_cooler_temperatures__three_d_0_7237358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valley_sees_cooler_temperatures__three_d_0_7237358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/Valley_sees_cooler_temperatures__three_d_0_7237358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you've been outside over the last few days, you might have had to check your calendar. May is typically the month where we kick off much warmer weather but our recent rain and cooler temperatures are keeping the triple digits at bay." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Valley sees cooler temperatures; three-digit temperatures kept at bay</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Danielle Miller </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 03:40PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 05:36PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - If you've been outside over the last few days, you might have had to check your calendar. May is typically the month where we kick off much warmer weather but our recent rain and cooler temperatures are keeping the triple digits at bay.</p><p>The average high temperature in May is typically in the 90s and as we know, it only gets worse from there. So we are definitely below that and we can feel it.</p><p>"I always thought it was cooler than what I remembered this time of year," said Ellis, a visitor from Georgia.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/juror-who-voted-to-send-man-convicted-in-killing-of-police-officer-to-life-in-prison-speaks"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/08/50387B6941B042698F0EF471B6B2741E_1557371199042_7238274_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Redondo Trial Juror Speaks Out 050819"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Juror who voted to send man convicted in killing of police officer to life in prison speaks out</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/statue-honoring-one-of-tuskegee-airmen-vandalized"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statue honoring one of Tuskegee Airmen vandalized</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/denver-becomes-first-us-city-to-decriminalize-magic-mushrooms"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=" Denver becomes the first U.S. city to decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)" title="mushrooms_1557364328150-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Denver becomes first US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/global-helium-shortage-affecting-medical-and-aerospace-industries-not-just-party-supply-stores"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Dozens of multicolored balloons are shown in a file image. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)" title="getty_balloonsfile_050819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Global helium shortage affecting medical and aerospace industries, not just party supply stores</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-may-2019" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/Great_grandmother_arrested_for_having_CB_0_7226558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/Great_grandmother_arrested_for_having_CB_0_7226558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/Great_grandmother_arrested_for_having_CB_0_7226558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/Great_grandmother_arrested_for_having_CB_0_7226558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/06/Great_grandmother_arrested_for_having_CB_0_7226558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - May 2019</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/statue-honoring-one-of-tuskegee-airmen-vandalized" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/08/Richard-Hall-Tuskegee-statue-vandalized_1557369530244_7238395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Statue honoring one of Tuskegee Airmen vandalized</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/health/denver-becomes-first-us-city-to-decriminalize-magic-mushrooms" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/mushrooms_1557364328150_7237837_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Denver&#x20;becomes&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;city&#x20;to&#x20;decriminalize&#x20;psilocybin&#x20;mushrooms&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Daniel&#x20;Berehulak&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Denver becomes first US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms'</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/global-helium-shortage-affecting-medical-and-aerospace-industries-not-just-party-supply-stores" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_balloonsfile_050819_1557363898150_7237581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens&#x20;of&#x20;multicolored&#x20;balloons&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Cameron&#x20;Spencer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Global helium shortage affecting medical and aerospace industries, not just party supply stores</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/us-world-news/kim-kardashian-west-reportedly-helps-free-17-inmates-in-last-90-days" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/Kim%20K%20getty%20resize_1557363674403.jpg_7237829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 