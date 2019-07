Hezron Parks, 21, was arrested in the shooting death of Tempe Fire Capt. Kyle Brayer. Read more. Hezron Parks, 21, was arrested in the shooting death of Tempe Fire Capt. Kyle Brayer. Read more.

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A jury has found a man charged in the death of a Tempe Fire Department Captain guilty of second-degree murder.

Hezron Parks was on trial for the shooting death of Kyle Brayer back in February 2018 in Scottsdale, and Parks' trial began in June.

According to official reports at the time, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on a Saturday. Brayer, who was off-duty at the time, was riding on the back of a golf cart with other people. Parks was driving in a red Scion car and began driving closely, even bumping the rear end of the golf cart. Brayer got out of the cart and went up to the driver's side window and was shot in the head.

During the trial, the state prosecutor claims Parks was driving his car, tailgating the golf cart, revving his engine several times as they were stuck in traffic. Brayer got off the cart and walked towards Parks, who had a gun and fired a single shot. Meanwhile, the defense claims Brayer was antagonizing Parks, kicking the hood of the car. When he started walking toward him, Parks' attorney said he got scared and shot Brayer in self-defense.

The defense also pointed out that Parks has dual citizenship, but he didn't leave the country after the shooting. Instead, he turned himself into police.

In addition to a guilty second-degree murder verdict, the jury also found Parks guilty of disorderly conduct, endangerment, assault, and leaving the scene of the incident.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.