PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice say two refugees from Somalia have been arrested in Tucson and accused of providing material support to ISIS terrorists.

In a statement, officials say Ahmed Mahad Mohamed, 21, and Abdi Yemani Hussein, 20, were arrested at Tucson's airport on July 26, after the two checked in for their flight to Egypt. They reportedly were trying to head to Egypt's Sinai region to join ISIS.

According to officials, Mohamed and Hussein were talking with an FBI undercover who they believed was a supporter of ISIS ideology. In their conversations, both Mohamed and Hussein revealed they want to travel overseas in order to fight on ISIS' behalf, or conduct an attack within the U.S. if they were unable to travel.

Investigators say at the time of the arrest, Mohamed was a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., while Hussein was still a refugee.