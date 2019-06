FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A couple of famous faces were seen around Flagstaff over the weekend, with Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian, visiting the Arizona high country for the singer's 42nd birthday.

One of the places Kanye and Kim checked out was a restaurant called Teppan Fuji. The restaurant's owner, Alex Fang, took some photos of the two's visits. Fang said Kanye ate at the restaurant on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, while Kim came in for dinner on Saturday.

There is no word on what else the couple was up to while in town.

Recently, Kanye donated $10 million to the Roden Crater, an art project inside a dormant volcano north of Flagstaff.