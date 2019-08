PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Fossil Creek is a popular destination for many to cool off, especially when it heats up, but if people run into trouble on the trails or near the water, it could be difficult for first responders to get to them in time.

Every second counted for an 18-year-old girl who nearly died on a trail in June, and her story is a cautionary tale for hikers, as well as a plea to officials to repair the roads for emergency crews.

"Now that I think back and I saw that bright white light, when I was seizing, or if I was like dying or if I almost went to heaven, it's weird," said Sarah Craver.