PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It may be hard to believe, but a new school year is just around the corner.

Some kids in the Valley are set to return to class in just a matter of days. With that said, what are some of this year's back to school hair trends?

VIDEO: FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Jones.

Catch Keeping Up With The Jones every Monday, on FOX 10 News at 4.