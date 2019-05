LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Pleasant Monday.

According to a brief statement by MCSO, the man was swimming at the Operations Cove at Lake Pleasant when he began to struggle and went under the surface. Deputies who later arrived at the scene were able to find the man, and pulled him out of the water.

In a separate statement, Peoria Fire officials said the man, who was not seen for about 10 to 15 minutes prior to the incident, was found about 30 yards off the shoreline, and crews performed CPS and advanced life support measures.