<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415749694" data-article-version="1.0">Keeping Up With The Jones: What to do for 4th of July</h1> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_415749694_415771917_130664";this.videosJson='[{"id":"415771917","video":"580149","title":"Keeping%20Up%20With%20The%20Jones%3A%20What%20are%20people%20doing%20to%20mark%204th%20of%20July","caption":"4th%20of%20July%20is%20on%20Thursday%2C%20and%20for%20many%20people%2C%20this%20means%20spending%20time%20with%20the%20family%2C%20time%20at%20the%20pool%2C%20and%20maybe%20even%20a%20barbecue.%C2%A0FOX%2010%27s%20Marcy%20Jones%20checks%20on%20people%27s%20plans%2C%20in%20this%20week%27s%20edition%20of%20Keeping%20Up%20With%20The%20Jones.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FKeeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_are_peop_0_7462466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F01%2FKeeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_are_people_doing_580149_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1656632879%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJ7v7jdbFSeVBcruGC1gTvcGdE2s","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fkeeping-up-with-the-jones-what-to-do-for-4th-of-july"}},"createDate":"Jul 01 2019 04:48PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_415749694_415771917_130664",video:"580149",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_are_peop_0_7462466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"4th%2520of%2520July%2520is%2520on%2520Thursday%252C%2520and%2520for%2520many%2520people%252C%2520this%2520means%2520spending%2520time%2520with%2520the%2520family%252C%2520time%2520at%2520the%2520pool%252C%2520and%2520maybe%2520even%2520a%2520barbecue.%25C2%25A0FOX%252010%2527s%2520Marcy%2520Jones%2520checks%2520on%2520people%2527s%2520plans%252C%2520in%2520this%2520week%2527s%2520edition%2520of%2520Keeping%2520Up%2520With%2520The%2520Jones.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/01/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__What_are_people_doing_580149_1800.mp4?Expires=1656632879&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=J7v7jdbFSeVBcruGC1gTvcGdE2s",eventLabel:"Keeping%20Up%20With%20The%20Jones%3A%20What%20are%20people%20doing%20to%20mark%204th%20of%20July-415771917",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fkeeping-up-with-the-jones-what-to-do-for-4th-of-july"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/keeping-up-with-the-jones-what-to-do-for-4th-of-july">FOX 10 Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 02:44PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415749694"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:48PM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:01PM MST</span></p> </div> class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415749694-343702642" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415749694" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415749694' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/list-phoenix-metro-area-july-4th-events-and-fireworks"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>LIST: July 4th events & fireworks</span> </a> </li> </ul> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> 4th of July is on Thursday, and for many people, this means spending time with the family, time at the pool, and maybe even a barbecue.</p><p><u><strong>VIDEO:</strong></u> FOX 10's Marcy Jones checks on people's plans, in this week's edition of <em>Keeping Up With The Jones</em>.</p><p><u><strong>READ MORE:</strong></u> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/list-phoenix-metro-area-july-4th-events-and-fireworks" target="_blank">A list of 4th of July events across the Valley</a></p><p><em>Catch Keeping Up With The Jones every Monday, on FOX 10 News at 4.</em></p> More Arizona News Stories src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A week ago, it was revealed that a dispatcher has been getting threats since video came out showing Phoenix Police officers pointing guns at a family during a shoplifting investigation. Now, we are hearing how nasty some of those calls to 911 have been. Now, we are hearing how nasty some of those calls to 911 have been.</p><p>News of dispatchers getting threats came from a tearful Phoenix Police dispatcher during a Phoenix City Council meeting. During the meeting, she talked about the threats coming into the department following a now-viral video. Several businesses and government offices were forced to close, and that left hundreds of people wondering where to go and what to do. Several businesses and government offices were forced to close, and that left hundreds of people wondering where to go and what to do.</p><p>"I didn't know what was going on," said Paul Ybarra, who was visiting the court. "I saw the cops. Thought there was an accident and I see the signs they are closed and I'm like, 'what is going on?'"</p><p>Even though power eventually came back on, the Superior Court was closed, and a steady stream of people to the court was turned away. Countless court cases were postponed, which left people confused. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports. On Monday, officials with the utility company identified the worker who died as Ricardo Castillo, confirming earlier reports of the man's identity by a church in South Phoenix.</p><p>According to officials with Grace Walk Church, Monday was supposed to be Castillo's 42nd birthday. (Photo Credit: Ben Pedraza) id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/deadly-underground-fire-in-downtown-closed-buildings-stranded-people" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deadly_Downtown_fire_closed_buildings__b_0_7461996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deadly_Downtown_fire_closed_buildings__b_0_7461996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deadly_Downtown_fire_closed_buildings__b_0_7461996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deadly_Downtown_fire_closed_buildings__b_0_7461996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Deadly_Downtown_fire_closed_buildings__b_0_7461996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deadly underground fire in Downtown closed buildings, stranded people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/keeping-up-with-the-jones-what-to-do-for-4th-of-july" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keeping Up With The Jones: What to do for 4th of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/boy-7-with-autism-traveling-solo-has-heartwarming-encounter-with-man-sitting-beside-him-on-plane" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/FRIEND%20AUTISM%20BOY%20THUMB_1562011196865.jpg_7461135_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Landon&#x20;&#x28;R&#x29;&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;7-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;with&#x20;autism&#x20;who&#x20;made&#x20;an&#x20;unlikely&#x20;friend&#x20;in&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;on&#x20;his&#x20;first&#x20;solo&#x20;flight&#x20;from&#x20;Las&#x20;Vegas&#x20;to&#x20;Portland&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Ben&#x20;Pedraza&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Boy, 7, with autism traveling solo has heartwarming encounter with man sitting beside him on plane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/rep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-migrants-forced-to-drink-from-toilets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/01/cortez_1562025393038_7462390_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims migrants forced to drink from toilets at detention centers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/study-finds-cockroaches-are-developing-new-resistance-to-insecticides-and-becoming-harder-to-kill" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/roach%20cms_1562022492924.png_7462202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/roach%20cms_1562022492924.png_7462202_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/roach%20cms_1562022492924.png_7462202_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/roach%20cms_1562022492924.png_7462202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/roach%20cms_1562022492924.png_7462202_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;German&#x20;cockroach&#x20;feeds&#x20;on&#x20;an&#x20;insecticide&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Purdue&#x20;University&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study finds cockroaches are developing new resistance to insecticides and becoming harder to kill</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div 