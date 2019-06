PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Monsoon season has started, and it's important to have a plan to protect your pet.

Rain, flooding, winds, and of course those impressive walls of dust, Monsoon season is upon us. The storms can be scary, especially for your four-legged friends.

"If we have pets that have anxiety, we should be aware of that, so we can prepare for that instance prior to that have happening," said Dr. Kathleen Croteau with the Arizona Humane Society.

Dr. Kathleen Croteau is a vet with the Arizona Humane Society.

"The biggest concern we have during the monsoon some of them high anxiety, stress or fear related to the thunderstorms whether it's the noise or the change in the barometric pressure," said Dr. Croteau.

If you have an anxious pet, she says to have a designated interior room in the house set up.

"Moving them inside in an interior area of the house, music in the house, and even prescribe medication if it's severe," explained Dr. Croteau.

Also, be aware of the dust.

"When our dogs and even cats are in an area where there's a large amount of dust, they can breathe it in and it can get into their lungs and even into their blood and into their bones and into their brain as well," says Dr. Croteau.

But above all, make sure your pet can be identified if they get scared and run off.

"Be ready before the storm happens, because by the time they happen, it's too late," said Dr. Croteau.