PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Kroger has issued a recall for certain frozen berries due to possibly being contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Kroger is recalling Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms. Kroger is recalling the berries that have been distributed to all Kroger stores across the country.

The FDA informed Kroger of the contamination after a sample of the Private Selection was tested and was found to be contaminated. So far, no customer illnesses have been reported.

According to the FDA, Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from lasting a few weeks to several months.

The items have been removed from store shelves and the customer recall notification system has been initiated.

If you have questions, you can contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.